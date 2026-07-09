Assam clears Rs 3,789 crore support for Tata semiconductor plant at Jagiroad

The Assam government will provide Rs 3,789 crore in incentives for Tata Group's upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility at Jagiroad, while the Centre will extend an additional Rs 10,255 crore, taking the total government support for the project to Rs 14,044 crore.

The details were shared in the Assam Assembly on July 9 in a written reply by Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah to a question raised by Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi regarding capital subsidies for the project.

Borah said the state government had sanctioned Rs 3,789 crore to support the long-term success of the Tata Electronics facility, while the Union government would contribute Rs 10,255 crore under the incentive package.

The semiconductor plant, being developed by Tata Electronics with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, is expected to create more than 27,000 jobs, including around 15,000 direct employment opportunities, the minister said.

The upcoming Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility is designed to manufacture up to 48 million semiconductor chips a day. The plant will use advanced packaging technologies, including flip chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP).

The project is coming up at Jagiroad in Morigaon district on the site of the defunct Hindustan Paper Corporation's Nagaon Paper Mill, marking the redevelopment of the former industrial campus into one of India's key semiconductor manufacturing hubs.