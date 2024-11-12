Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will headline a major national seminar examining 75 years of the Sixth Schedule's impact on Northeast India, starting today at Diphu.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient will lead a roundtable discussion with prominent Karbi scholars including Dr Dharamsing Teron and Holiram Terang, focusing on unresolved autonomy issues in the region.

Organised by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council alongside academic partners- Centre for Karbi Studies (CKS), Diphu and the Department of Political Science, Assam University Diphu campus, the two-day conference coincides with Karbi Anglong Day celebrations. Multiple technical sessions will evaluate the effectiveness of constitutional provisions designed to protect tribal rights and autonomy.

The gathering brings together researchers and policy experts to assess challenges facing autonomous councils in Northeast India, with a particular focus on governance and development issues in Karbi Anglong.

Wangchuk arrived in Diphu on November 10 to participate in what organisers describe as a crucial evaluation of tribal autonomy mechanisms since India's independence.