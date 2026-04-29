Assam: Climate change imperils Tinsukia’s iconic eucalyptus corridor

A slow but visible ecological decline is reshaping the historic Doomdooma Baghjan–Dighaltarang road in Tinsukia, where the once-dense “Eucalyptus Road” is losing its defining tree cover due to increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns, experts and officials said.

Stretching around 14 km and linking Rupbon (Trolley Line), Rupai, Baghjan and Dighaltarang, the corridor has long served as a vital route between the ecologically sensitive Maguri-Matapung Beel wetlands and Tinsukia town. The avenue, lined with towering eucalyptus trees planted during the British era to act as windbreaks for tea plantations, has historically been considered both an ecological landmark and a symbol of Assam’s tea economy.

However, large stretches of the road now show visible damage, with uprooted trunks, broken branches and thinning canopy cover following repeated storms and irregular rainfall in recent years.

Environmental assessments suggest that intensifying wind patterns, prolonged monsoon spells and weakening soil stability are collectively making the shallow-rooted eucalyptus trees increasingly vulnerable. A senior forest official noted that the species was not naturally suited to withstand the region’s growing climate volatility.

Environmental researchers also warned that the gradual loss of this tree-lined stretch reflects not only ecological degradation but also the fading of a cultural and historical landscape associated with the region’s colonial-era plantation system.

While eucalyptus—commonly known as Nilgiri, has long been valued for timber and oil production, experts have repeatedly flagged concerns over its high water consumption and limited support for native biodiversity.

Environmentalists have now called for urgent intervention, including scientific assessment of surviving trees, phased replantation, and introduction of native, climate-resilient species to restore ecological balance.

As extreme weather events become more frequent across upper Assam, the future of the iconic green corridor remains uncertain, with its survival increasingly dependent on timely conservation measures and long-term sustainable planning.