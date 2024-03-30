In another major jolt to the Congress party in Assam, All India Professionals' Congress President Gauravv Somani resigned from the primary membership of the party on March 30.

In a leter to the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Borah, Somani wrote, "Over the past 24 years, my journey within the Congress party has been fully dedicated, starting from my humble beginnings in student politics with NSUI in 1999. Through my tenure in the Youth Congress and my current role as Secretary of State Congress and Spokesperson of the Congress party in Assam along with State President of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, I have had the privilege of serving alongside dedicated individuals and contributing to the party's vision and objectives.

"One of the primary reasons for my decision is the unsatisfactory leadership presently within the Assam Congress, which has regrettably failed to effectively address the pressing issues faced by the people of our state. Despite our collective efforts and dedication, the leadership's inability to formulate and implement strategic solutions to tackle the myriad challenges confronting our constituents has been disheartening. Time and again, the voices and concerns of the people have gone unheard, as the party leadership has struggled to provide meaningful solutions and initiatives that resonate with the aspirations of the masses", added the letter.

"As someone deeply committed to serving the interests of the people and advancing the cause of inclusive development, it pains me to witness the stagnation and lack of progress under the current leadership. The persistent discord and internal conflicts among our leadership have not only undermined the party's credibility but have also eroded the trust and morale of our dedicated grassroots workers, Incessant power struggles and personal agendas among leaders have overshadowed the party's mission and values. The continuous infighting has created a toxic environment within the party, hindering our ability to effectively serve the interests of the people and uphold the principles of democracy. Further I wish to underscore that since my inception in the Congress party, to this very day, I have never asked for a single work contract from any Ministers during Congress Govt in power,/ have never availed any personal Govt. services or seeking work from any MP or MLA fund. Whatever responsibility entrusted to me by the party, I have always tried my best", added the letter.



Gauravv Somani became a member of the Congress party in 1999 and has remained actively engaged with the party for the past 24 years.

His roles within the party include:

- Holding the position of Secretary in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

- Serving as a Senior Spokesperson for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

- Acting as the State President for the All India Professionals' Congress (Assam).

Additionally, he has previously served in various capacities, including:

- Former Vice Chairman of the Hindi Speaking Development Council under the Government of Assam.

- Former General Secretary of the Assam State NSUI.

- Former General Secretary of the Assam State Youth Congress.

- Previously held the position of Assistant General Secretary (Elected) for the Gauhati Commerce College Students Union during the term 1998-99.

Moreover, Gauravv Somani has actively participated in numerous public forums and social organizations, furthering his engagement with societal issues and community development.

The Congress party in Assam has been hit by a string of resignations by several senior leaders who defected to other parties after citing irreconcilable differences with the party high command.



Also read: President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on LK Advani, former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, three others