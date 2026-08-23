Assam closely monitoring Meghalaya situation, minister Atul Bora says situation may take days to normalise

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Sunday, August 23 said the state government was closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Meghalaya following recent incidents of violence and called for dialogue among all stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the inter-state concerns.

Bora made the remarks after a meeting with cab drivers at the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development (SIPRD) office in Khanapara, where discussions were held on the proposed formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The minister said he had spoken with the Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, with senior police and administrative officials also participating in the discussions. He said he had personally visited Jorabat and interacted with cab drivers to understand their concerns. Representatives of 14 organisations were also consulted, he added.

According to Bora, the decisions reached during the previous day's discussions were welcomed by the stakeholders and were subsequently conveyed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone.

Bora said he also spoke with the Meghalaya Chief Minister on Sunday and was informed that discussions were underway within the neighbouring state. The Meghalaya government, he said, had assured that the situation was being closely monitored and that steps were being taken to identify those involved in the recent incidents of violence.

"We have to find a permanent solution to the problems through discussions," Bora said, emphasising that the safety of cab drivers and tourists travelling between Assam and Meghalaya remained a key concern.

He said assurances had been received that similar incidents would not recur.

Situation may take a few days to normalise

Bora said the situation could take a couple of days to return to normal, depending on developments in Meghalaya, and urged all stakeholders to remain patient while discussions continue.

The minister also pointed to progress made in resolving long-standing issues along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state boundary. Of the 12 areas of dispute between the two states, six have already been resolved through discussions, he said.

Bora said the Meghalaya government was keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent any further incidents of violence.

He reiterated that the immediate priority was to maintain peace, ensure the safety of drivers and travellers, and address outstanding issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.