Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on August 7 that the embankment breach at Hatimura has been successfully closed after 26 days of round-the-clock work. This marks the closure of all embankment breaches in the state following recent flooding.

The breach occurred on July 2 when the Brahmaputra River overflowed, causing widespread flooding in the Kaliabor area. Over 25 villages in the Kaliabor Sub-Division were affected, with floodwaters submerging 1099.5 hectares of cropland. Many residents were forced to evacuate their homes and seek shelter on roads and higher ground.

I am happy to share that the embankment breach at Hatimura has been closed in 26 days. Our team worked day & night to overcome operational complexities posed by water currents and its location.



As of today all embankment breaches are closed in Assam.



Visited the site today. pic.twitter.com/kHzy74Sx2o — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 7, 2024

Sarma visited the site on August 7 to inspect the completed work. He praised the team's efforts in overcoming significant challenges posed by strong water currents and the breach's location.

"I am happy to share that the embankment breach at Hatimura has been closed in 26 days. Our team worked day & night to overcome operational complexities posed by water currents and its location," Sarma tweeted.

"As of today all embankment breaches are closed in Assam," he added.