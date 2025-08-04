Assam CM accuses minorities of 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' against indigenous people in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stirred fresh controversy on Monday, August 4 with pointed remarks accusing certain minority groups of oppressing indigenous communities in the state through what he termed “Love Jihad” and “Land Jihad.”



Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister responded to a recent visit by leaders of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to the Assam Police headquarters in Ulubari. The AIUDF delegation had reportedly submitted a memorandum alleging discrimination and persecution of minority communities in Assam.



Countering these claims, Sarma said, “The so-called minorities are the ones who are actually oppressing our indigenous people. They are engaging in Love Jihad, Land Jihad, and are illegally occupying vast areas of land. Yet, they are the ones making the most noise, while we—who are truly suffering—remain unheard.”



He went on to cite specific incidents, stating, “In the forest areas, it is they who are planting betel nut trees and setting up fisheries. I have personally visited Uriamghat, where individuals have occupied 300 to 400 bighas of land. Meanwhile, in Baksa, our indigenous people are still waiting for land allotments.”



Highlighting the disparity, Sarma added, “We are the ones who should be crying and submitting memorandums, not them. According to justice, the real victims are our native communities.”