Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Adani Group director Jeet Adani, on April 13 discussed investments worth Rs 50,000 crore. The conglomerate had proposed the investment during the state's business summit in February.

Sarma said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon.

"During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a Rs 50,000 cr investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment," he said in a post on X.

"We expect the MoUs which we signed related to significant investments in developing an aero-city, hotels, cement plant and key infrastructure projects, will take off soon," he added.

During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a ₹50,000 cr investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment.



We expect the MoUs which we signed… pic.twitter.com/dEsYUiwS9H — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2025

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced that the conglomerate will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in the state, addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit in February.