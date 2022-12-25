Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 25 gave moral lessons to the state police asking them to not create drama in front of the media while performing their duties.

Sarma pointed out some instances where police while confronting alcoholics allegedly inform media to cover it.

''Such behaviour should not be played in front of the media as it dilutes the image of the police,'' he said while speaking to the media.

He further said that drama is not required by police while catching alcoholics, adding, '' If you call media while doing so, it seems like a drama. The alcoholic should be caught and put straight away into jail''.

Sarma further said that previously if someone utters some bad words against the police, they straight away used to land in jail but these days if something similar happens, the police call media first.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Assam CM has given his advice to the police. On several occasions, Sarma had previously advised police as to what is to be done and what was not.

Recently on December 4, Sarma had asked the police to ensure three things -- a people-friendly attitude, a scientific mode of investigation, and filing of full-proof chargesheets on time.

Sarma also made it clear that police personnel must not misuse their powers against commoners under any circumstances.

He further advised the police to ensure they contribute to victims' aid instead of making victims sit in the police station.

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