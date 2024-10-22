Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a crucial review meeting in New Delhi today, chaired by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, to discuss the advancement of 1,001 kilometers of highway projects in Assam. This meeting marks a significant step in the state’s infrastructure development, with a collective focus on ensuring the timely completion of 57 critical National Highway projects.

Sarma highlighted the necessity of expediting several key initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and fostering economic growth in Assam. “Our collective priority remains the timely completion of these vital National Highway projects across various implementing agencies,” he said.

Among the projects discussed were the Jorhat-Dibrugarh Highway, for which Sarma urged for an early completion, and the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, whose alignment has already received approval. The Chief Minister also mentioned the ongoing progress on the Gohpur-Numaligarh Tunnel under the Brahmaputra, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) nearing completion.

Further, Sarma pressed for the 4-laning of the Baihata Chariali-Tezpur highway stretch, a project expected to enhance regional connectivity significantly. He also called for the re-tendering of the Majuli bridge, which connects Kamalabari and Nimati Ghat, recognizing its importance in promoting accessibility for the residents of Majuli Island.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and esteemed Members of Parliament from Assam, all united in their commitment to driving forward the state’s infrastructural ambitions. The collaborative effort underscores the government’s dedication to building a robust road network, paving the way for Assam's progress.

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