Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, 2024 has expressed his intention to transform Guwahati into India's first city fully powered by a green public transportation system by 2025.

The chief minister dedicated 200 electric buses on January 1 that will ply across Guwahati and its adjoining areas.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "In one of our biggest push towards a pollution-free environment in Assam, I dedicated 200 AC e-Buses today which will ply across Guwahati & adjoining areas. By 2025 we want to establish Guwahati as the country’s first city to be powered by a 100% green public transportation system. This new fleet builds upon the 100 CNG buses dedicated on New Year last year".

This ambitious plan aims to promote environmental sustainability and reduce carbon emissions. The move is expected to set a precedent for other Indian cities to adopt eco-friendly public transport systems.

Chief Minister Sarma, addressing a gathering in Guwahati's Rupnagar locality, announced the launch of AC electric buses, as part of the state's initiative towards a clean and green future.

The buses, costing around Rs 261 crore, will operate in Guwahati's suburbs including AIIMS, Mirza, Baihata, Jagiroad, and Chandrapur, and will be equipped with CCTV cameras and GPS navigation.

The CM further stated that by 2025, all diesel-run buses in the city will be replaced with electric vehicles. In addition, the state government plans to develop an EV strategy to encourage auto-rickshaw drivers, Ola-Uber drivers, and private bus operators to switch to electric cars. Assam is the third state to introduce the National Common Mobility Card.

The CM also revealed plans to generate 3000 MW of solar power, install additional CCTV cameras in Guwahati, and construct India's first modern river ferry terminal in the city. The terminal, funded by the World Bank, is being built on the Brahmaputra at Fancy Bazar. The CM also suggested issuing original driving licenses without hassle and setting up more driver training centres in the state

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