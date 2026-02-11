Assam CM alleges Congress plot to stage violence for electoral sympathy; one arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 10 accused the Congress of allegedly planning to orchestrate incidents of violence involving its own leaders to garner public sympathy ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, claiming that one person linked to the alleged plan has been arrested.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Bongaigaon, Sarma said Guwahati Police received a complaint from within the Congress party about a purported plan to “stage a fight” as part of a political strategy.

“Guwahati Police received a case yesterday from someone in Congress itself that a plan is on to stage a fight. They are planning a drama to gain sympathy. In view of it, the security of Gaurav Gogoi has been increased,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a preventive FIR against Sunil Kanagole, Saksham Marwah, and Adrita Das following inputs from a Congress whistle-blower about an alleged conspiracy to create a political disturbance and shift blame on the BJP, Assam CM said

According to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, information was received claiming that the three were allegedly planning to throw ink on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and attribute the act to the BJP, prompting authorities to take preventive action.

Police said the three will be called to the police station and asked to give an undertaking, stating that if any such incident occurs, they may be held accountable.

Saksham Marwah is associated with Inclusive Minds and studied at Cambridge University. The three are currently in Guwahati, and police said they are monitoring the situation to prevent any law and order issues.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came a day after Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi alleged that he was not being provided the level of security typically extended to state Congress presidents and claimed that well-wishers had cautioned him about a possible attack.

Sarma further alleged that two officials of the political consultancy firm ‘Inclusive Minds’, which has been engaged by the Congress, were involved in planning activities for the party. “Two officials of Inclusive Minds plan everything, and Congress executes it,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, one of the individuals allegedly involved in the planning process lodged a police complaint, stating that he could not support such actions. “He maintained that being an Assamese, he cannot support it and hence came forward,” Sarma said.

Police have arrested one person early Tuesday morning in connection with the case, while another individual has been served a notice. “Investigation has started. We will reveal more in four to five days,” the Chief Minister added.

The developments come months ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, intensifying the political contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

