In a latest development over the ongoing border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, the two states have once again locked horns over the jurisdiction of Mukroh, a village situated along the inter-state border.

On March 13, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the Assam Assembly that Mukroh, where a clash took place between the Assam Police and Meghalaya people, is within the boundary of Assam and is under the jurisdiction of West Karbi Anglong district. This statement comes as a surprise as earlier, CM Sarma had mentioned Mukroh as a place of Meghalaya during a state cabinet meeting on November 23, 2022.

The Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on the other hand, has reiterated that Mukroh falls within Meghalaya. Speaking to the media, Tynsong said that the government has made its stand clear time and again that Mukroh falls within the boundary of Meghalaya. He also expressed his surprise over the statement made by Assam CM as the second phase of border talks are set to start soon.

The clash between Assam Police and timber smugglers of Meghalaya took place within the boundary of Assam on November 22, 2022. Assam Police was accompanied by a team of Forest Protection Force (FPF). However, the chief minister stated that this incident is not related to the boundary dispute between the two neighbouring states.

BJP MLA Bidyasing Engleng had raised an unstarred question in the Assembly asking whether Mukroh is inside Assam or in the territory of Meghalaya state. In his response, the Chief Minister said that Mukroh is within the boundary of Assam and falls under the jurisdiction of West Karbi Anglong district.

The Assam government is reviewing the demand of Meghalaya on Mukroh. It is pertinent to mention that the border dispute between the two states has been a long-standing issue and has resulted in many clashes and tensions. The two states have been engaging in talks to resolve the border dispute and the second phase of talks is expected to take place soon.

The jurisdiction of Mukroh remains a contentious issue and it remains to be seen which state's claim will be upheld in the ongoing border talks. The border dispute has been a cause of concern for the residents of the two states and a peaceful resolution is eagerly awaited.