Assam CM announces 12 member council of ministers ahead of swearing-in ceremony on June 5

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, June 4 announced the names of 12 Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly who will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on June 5.

The announcement was made through a post on X, in which the Chief Minister stated that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at 12:45 PM on Friday, June 5.

The legislators named for induction into the Council of Ministers are Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu and Susanta Borgohain.

The swearing-in ceremony will formally constitute the new Council of Ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The event is expected to be attended by senior government officials, legislators and other dignitaries.

The announcement comes ahead of the formation of the new ministerial team that will assist in the administration and governance of the state. Further details regarding departmental portfolio allocations are expected to be announced following the oath-taking ceremony.



Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on May 12 after the BJP-led NDA secured a landslide victory, winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

The BJP won 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each. Along with the Chief Minister, Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli and Charan Boro had taken oath as Cabinet ministers on May 12.