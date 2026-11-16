Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a 12-point action plan to strengthen road safety across the state, with a focus on curbing traffic violations, preventing road accidents and improving emergency response services.

The plan was drawn up during a meeting with senior officials and will be strictly enforced, Sarma said in a post on X, adding that there would be zero leniency towards those violating traffic rules.

As part of the measures, district-level road safety task forces will be activated in accordance with Supreme Court directions. The government will also mandate speed-limiting devices in all commercial vehicles and take strict action against tampering.

Enforcement checks will be intensified between 3 pm and 9 pm to curb speeding, rash driving and drunk driving. Authorities will also identify accident-prone stretches and improve road infrastructure through pedestrian crossings, traffic signals, street lighting and repairs to road dividers.

The action plan also proposes stricter driving licence tests to assess applicants' driving skills and awareness of road safety. Every road accident will be analysed to identify its causes and introduce corrective measures to prevent similar incidents.

The government will launch a Zero-Fatality District Programme with defined targets, timelines and accountability. Helmet rules will be enforced without exception, including for women and children riding pillion, while the driving licences of habitual traffic offenders will be suspended under applicable provisions.

The plan further proposes cancellation of permits for commercial vehicles with repeated violations, particularly those recording 34 or more violations in a year.

To strengthen post-accident care, hospitals along highways will be equipped with adequate doctors, medical staff, medicines and emergency equipment. Road safety volunteers, including staff at roadside hotels and dhabas, will also receive training in first aid and emergency response. Their contributions will be recognised annually.