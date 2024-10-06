Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Puja Bonanza for tea garden workers.

The workers and employees of Assam Tea Corporation Limited will be receiving 20 per cent bonus worth Rs 78 crore to celebrate Maa Durga's arrival, as announced by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma took to X to announce the Puja Bonanza stating, "As the State gears up to celebrate a grand Durga Puja, we are sharing the joy with our hardworking tea garden community. The workers and employees of ATCL will be receiving a 20% bonus worth ₹ 78cr to celebrate Maa Durga's arrival".

The bonus will benefit over 10 lakh workers applicable in over 800 tea estates.

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