Assam CM announces 20 per cent salary deduction for government employees who abandon first wife without divorce

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Khanapara in Guwahati, outlined his vision for a peaceful, self-reliant and opportunity-driven Assam, focusing on development, social reform, economic empowerment and inclusive growth.

Sarma said Assam was no longer merely learning from other states but was emerging with its own model of development built on peace, infrastructure, industry, investment, reforms and technology. He said the government’s goal was to build an Assam where young people would not have to leave the state to develop their talents and where people from across the world would come to the state in search of opportunities.

Highlighting the state’s economic growth, the Chief Minister said Assam’s economy had nearly tripled in less than a decade, giving the state greater capacity to invest in transformative infrastructure and development. He pointed to the emergence of advanced industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, as well as major connectivity projects such as the Baihata Chariali–Tezpur four-lane highway, which is strengthening connectivity within Assam and with Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma also highlighted initiatives taken by the government in recent months, including increasing MLA Area Development funds, taking forward plans for a new satellite city near Guwahati airport and modernising the Assam Police’s emergency 112 service with round-the-clock vehicles.

On social justice and the protection of women, Sarma announced a proposed measure to support women who are abandoned by government employees without a legal divorce. He said that if a government employee abandons his first wife without legally divorcing her and enters into an informal marriage with another woman, 20 per cent of his salary would be deducted and deposited directly into the first wife’s bank account upon her application to the government, enabling her to live with dignity.

The Chief Minister said the government was also proposing legislation to extend similar protection to women abandoned by employees in the private sector.

Sarma reiterated the need to continue the fight against child marriage, saying the practice deprives children of their childhood, education and opportunities. He stressed that the campaign against child marriage must continue with greater determination to protect the future of Assam’s daughters and sons.

Recalling the contribution of Swargadeo Chao Lung Sukapha to Assam’s history, Sarma said his arrival in the Brahmaputra Valley began a lasting journey of integration, coexistence and unity that shaped Assamese society. He noted that Assam would approach 800 years since Sukapha’s arrival in 2028, highlighting the historical importance of his contribution to the state’s social fabric.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of Assam’s sportspersons, saying the recent performances of Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain and badminton player Asmita Chaliha demonstrated that the young men and women of Assam could excel on global platforms when provided with the right opportunities.

Sarma said the government’s vision was not limited to physical transformation. He said the aim was to ensure dignity for every citizen, opportunities for every young person, economic strength for every woman, connectivity for every village and hope for every family.

He also emphasised the importance of patriotism and said it was an inseparable part of Indian civilisation, with future generations carrying forward this civilisational message.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sarma called for continued efforts towards strengthening Assam’s development, social harmony and unity while ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every section of society.