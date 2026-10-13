Assam CM announces 20% puja bonus for tea workers across 800-plus gardens

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a special Puja bonus of 20 per cent has been disbursed to tea workers across more than 800 tea gardens in the state ahead of Durga Puja.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the initiative was aimed at bringing festive cheer to tea garden workers and their families during the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

The bonus is intended to help tea workers celebrate the festival with their families and participate in the festivities with greater happiness and enthusiasm.

The announcement highlights the importance of festive bonuses for tea garden workers, a significant workforce in Assam’s tea industry, particularly during major festivals such as Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister extended the message as part of the state’s festive greetings to the tea community.