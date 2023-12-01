Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the government is going to reserve five per cent seats in engineering colleges and medical colleges for students who have passed out from government schools. This announcement was made after the conclusion of a cabinet meeting held in Tinsukia today.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma said that this reservation would be available for students who pass out from a government school after having studied from Class VII till Class XII at a stretch.

"Five per cent seats in Assam's engineering colleges will be reserved for students who have studied at a stretch from Class VII till Class XII from the same government school. This means the student must have studied in a government school from Class VII and has to pass out the higher secondary exams from the same school. For them, five per cent seats will be reserved in the engineering and medical colleges," said CM Sarma.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the Assam cabinet will be holding its next cabinet meet in Lakhimpur for the month of January. The Assam CM made the announcement that the next cabinet meeting would be held in North Lakhimpur for the month of January, which would be the first cabinet meeting for the year 2024. Following that, the next cabinet meeting will take place in Nalbari.

"The state cabinet meeting for January would be held in North Lakhimpur. The cabinet meet for the month of February would be held in Nalbari. We won't be holding cabinet meetings in district headquarters for the months of March and April because of the Lok Sabha elections and also because there would be flood like scenarios," said the Assam CM.

It was also announced by the Assam CM that the government has passed three investment proposals in the state worth Rs 438 crore.

"The cabinet today passed three proposals for investment in the state worth Rs 438 crore. The first proposal is that Tata will build a Taj Hotel in Kaziranga, another Radisson hotel will come up in Guwahati, and a company named Bhagyashree Udyog will build bamboo crash barriers in Bongaigaon. When PWD builds crash barriers on National Highways, they are made of steel. This company says that if given proper treatment, then bamboo crash barriers would be stronger than steel crash barriers. These three industries gave us investment proposals worth Rs 438 crore. The cabinet, as per the state industrial policy, has passed the investment proposals. This is lead to the the setting up of 1400 new establishments in the state," said CM Sarma.

Apart from these, CM Sarma also announced the creation of a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Authority so that the government can increase the CSR fund investment in the state. He said this is being done so that more CSR investment is brought into the state apart from the ones already done by the Oil India Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Limited. The CSR Authority would be formed with an IAS officer as the CEO.

