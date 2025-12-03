Assam CM announces 5,000 police posts, updates on tea garden labour land allotment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 highlighted significant developments in government employment and welfare for tea garden workers.

Speaking to the media, he stated that during the current government’s tenure, a total of 1.40 lakh youths have secured government jobs.

“We have today announced more than 5,000 police constable posts, and the advertisement will be published in the next 2-3 days. I think with that we will reach around 2 lakh youths employed in government service,” the Chief Minister said.

In addition to employment initiatives, CM Sarma also provided an update on the ongoing effort to allot land pattas to tea garden labourers. He said that a meeting was held with the District Commissioners yesterday to finalise the process. “In every tea estate, a 4-member committee will be formed, and the committee will help the labourers to receive applications,” he added.

These measures aim to strengthen youth employment opportunities in the state while ensuring land rights and welfare support for tea garden communities, a long-standing concern in Assam.