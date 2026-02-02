Assam CM announces advance salary facility for state government employees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2, announced a major relief measure for state government employees, stating that they will now be able to avail their salary in advance on a need-based basis. The announcement was made at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, during the launch of the Swagat Satirtha Portal 2.0.

Under the new arrangement, the Assam government will allow its employees to draw advance salary, which can be repaid either in a single payment or through installments within a year. Employees opting for this facility will be required to pay minimum interest to the bank.

The Chief Minister explained that repayment immediately after the regular salary is credited would attract lower interest, while installment-based repayment would involve a slightly higher interest rate. The initiative is aimed at offering timely financial support to employees during emergencies and reducing dependence on external borrowing.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sarma also referred to his earlier assurance of opening the Swagat Satirtha transfer portal twice in a financial year and reiterated the government’s plan to complete another round of employee transfers before March 31.

He clarified that around 9,000 employees who have already benefited from the portal earlier will not be eligible to apply again, while those who missed the opportunity will be able to seek transfers to their preferred locations.

Referring to the timeline, the Chief Minister said the previous edition of the portal was opened on January 1, 2025, and closed on June 7, 2025. This time, the government aims to complete the entire transfer process before March 7.

He added that the Election Commission would be informed, as the exercise is administrative in nature and not political. Government employees have been urged to complete their applications within 15 days to ensure smooth and timely implementation.

The Chief Minister stated that both initiatives, advance salary provision and streamlined transfer processes reflect the state government’s continued focus on employee welfare and administrative efficiency.