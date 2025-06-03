Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined a comprehensive relief strategy for flood-affected families during his visit to Silchar on Tuesday, as the state continues to grapple with a crisis that has impacted over 515,000 people across 22 districts.

Sarma announced systematic relief measures covering multiple sectors during his inspection of relief camps. "We have a formula for farming land, for fishery, for veterinary, horticulture, we have formula of disbursing relief," the chief minister told reporters. "I have already advised the DC to upload the names of the people who are suffering, we will help each and every family."

The chief minister's hands-on approach was evident when he personally intervened to help an injured woman at a relief camp. "At a Relief Camp in Silchar, I came across an injured woman. I have asked the administration to promptly take her to the Medical College and ensure she gets proper treatment," Sarma posted on social media, adding that the state government would provide full care during the crisis.

Educational facilities have been transformed into emergency shelters, with multiple schools in Silchar housing displaced families. At Hiron Prova Dev Shishu Mandir, established in 1980, Sarma committed to providing free textbooks for affected children and promised to address other requests systematically.

Sarma has directed officials to digitally document all affected families to expedite relief distribution. This streamlined approach aims to ensure no family is left without assistance as the state battles one of its most severe flooding seasons.

During his visit, the chief minister also reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects in the region. He announced that the Gammon Bridge construction, which had faced a two-day delay, would be completed by July 20. "Today I have reviewed it, they are delayed by 2 days. But I have asked them to improve the work. We will complete the Gammon Bridge by 20th July," Sarma stated.

Separately, Sarma addressed engineering challenges at the Tarapur site, where soil instability has created construction difficulties. "The Sinking Zone near Tarapur is a pressing issue. While 9 piles have been cast, for some of it, stable soil hasn't been found even at 400ft," he explained, instructing officials to explore alternative solutions.

The flood situation remains critical with the death toll reaching 11 - six from floods and five from landslides, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Recent casualties include one drowning in Hojai district, while two people remain missing in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh districts.