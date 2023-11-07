As the festive spirit of Diwali illuminates homes across Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma brought a radiant smile to the faces of state government employees. In a significant announcement made today, Sarma declared a 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for the state's workforce unveiling a valuable "Diwali gift."

With this latest increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam rises to an impressive 46 percent.



In its weekly meeting, the Assam Cabinet on November 7 announced a series of decisions aimed at improving the welfare of its citizens and bolstering various sectors of the state. The decisions include enhanced benefits for state government employees, land allocation for indigenous landless families, healthcare initiatives, and financial restructuring for public enterprises.



In a move that holds immense significance for the health and nutritional well-being of school children in Char and Chapori areas, the Assam Cabinet has approved the provision of three eggs per week in the Midday Meal scheme. Starting from December 1, 2023, eligible children in these areas will receive this valuable source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, with the aim of combating malnutrition and promoting healthy growth.

On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, the Assam Cabinet has allocated Rs 135 crore for the construction of ten state-of-the-art Cancer Care Hospitals. This initiative, encompassing three hospitals in the first phase and seven in the second, marks a significant step forward in providing comprehensive cancer care and generating employment opportunities for around 8,000 people.



To ensure the availability of essential drugs in government hospitals, the Assam Cabinet has released Rs 135 crore under the Free Drugs Scheme. This program is designed to provide crucial pharmaceuticals, surgical items, consumables, and linens at no cost to patients, strengthening healthcare support to those in need.

State government employees have received a boost with the approval of an additional 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA), effective from December 1, 2023. This decision comes with the assurance of arrear DA payments for the period from July 2023 to November 2023, providing financial relief and enhancing the total DA to 46 per cent.