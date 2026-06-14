Assam CM announces Four-lane Baihata Chariali–Tezpur Mission Chariali highway after talks with PM Modi, Amit Shah

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a series of major infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity in and around Guwahati and central Assam.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session on June 14, the Chief Minister said the proposed projects were discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and are expected to receive approval in the coming months.

Among the key projects announced is a proposed four-lane highway connecting Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali in Tezpur. According to the Chief Minister, the corridor will be integrated with the proposed Guwahati Ring Road, allowing vehicles to travel towards Jagiroad, Nagaon and Upper Assam without entering the congested areas of Guwahati city.

Sarma said the project is expected to significantly ease traffic movement, reduce travel time and strengthen regional connectivity across Assam.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for a new flyover corridor connecting Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and Gauhati University, aimed at improving urban mobility and decongesting key routes in the state capital.

He stated that these infrastructure initiatives form part of the government's broader vision to transform Assam's transport network and support economic growth through improved road connectivity.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the projects would be cleared within the next few months, paving the way for their implementation.