Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that an additional Chief Secretary level inquiry is to be initiated into the death of Dipankar Gogoi, whose family has alleged his suicide to be a result of police torture.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma an additional Chief Secretary-level inquiry into the death of Dipankar Gogoi in Jorhat district. He also said that the inquiry would be concluded within a period of 30 days.

"The Government of Assam will institute an additional Chief Secretary-level inquiry into the death of Mr. Dipankar Gogoi, son of Mr. Khagen Gogoi, from GariKuri Brinasayak Gaon, Titabar on 26/12/23. The inquiry will be concluded within 30 days," said the Assam CM.

The Government of Assam will institute an additional Chief Secretary-level inquiry into the death of Mr. Dipankar Gogoi, son of Mr. Khagen Gogoi, from GariKuri Brinasayak Gaon, Titabar on 26/12/23. The inquiry will be concluded within 30 days. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 27, 2023

Yesterday, Assam DGP GP Singh had ordered a probe into the suicide of the youth after the victim's family alleged that he took the extreme step after being unable to bear police torture. Taking to social media, the Assam DGP said that a probe has been ordered into the death of Dipankar Gogoi of Titabor in Jorhat district. GP Singh said that the enquiry would be conducted by the IGP Eastern Range into the matter.

The youth identified as Dipankar Gogoi, a resident of Birinasayek village, took the extreme step and died by suicide. Family members are alleging that he took the extreme step after he could not bear the police torture that he had to undergo recently.

Dipankar was questioned reportedly over suspicions of being a ULFA-Independent linkman, and was being interrogated in connection with the grenade blast incident outside the Lichubari army base that happened on December 14.

Dipankar had been called to the police station for four days where he has been allegedly tortured both mentally and physically. His body was found hanging from a tree behind his house.

Following his death, the deceased's family members are alleging that Dipankar took the extreme step after being unable to bear the police torture.