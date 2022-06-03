Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, today went to Hidipi Mirjeng High School Field for the upcoming KAAC election.

The first promise that he made to the people is that Karbi Anglong to get its firts State University. The meeting was held in Hidipi Mirjeng High School playground and promises the people to make it a stadium. He also added that Karbi Anglong to get its first Air Port and askes the people to decide its place.

Himanta talking about the Ginger, which is famous in Karbi Anglong promises the people to made good fertilizer for more products. He also added about the rubber plantation and this will make the richest place.

Hidipi Mirjeng High School will be moving towards Hidipi Mirjeng College of Arts, science and commerce for the development of the students.

Himanta also warns the police of Karbi Anglong to stop the violence against burkha people and not to treat them as bangladeshi.

As many as 163 candidates are in the fray for the 26 seats up for grabs in the KAAC, the election for which will be held on June 8th. Over 7 lakh people will exercise their franchise in the two districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, along with Bokajan Sub Division.

The BJP, which has been on a winning spree in the state, is yet again aiming for a clean sweep with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing multiple rallies each day.

Today, CM Sarma attended as many as four election rallies in Karbi Anglong. During his rallies, CM Sarma put forth the development pitch before the people.