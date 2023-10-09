Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 9 announced plans for the construction of a Judicial Guest House in the scenic Kaziranga National Park (KNP). The allotted land, measuring 7 bigha, 2 katha, and 10 lessa, is situated at Halowagaon revenue village under Kaziranga Mouza of Bokakhat Revenue Circle.

During the recent meeting of the Assam Cabinet, several noteworthy decisions were made, including:

Rs 3,000 Crore Allocated for High-Speed Economic Corridor: An allocation of Rs 3,000 crore was approved for the development of a 1,000-kilometer-long high-speed economic corridor.

Rs 950 Crore for Rural Infrastructure Improvement: The Assam Cabinet sanctioned Rs 950 crore to improve rural infrastructure.

Construction of New State Guest Houses and Government Offices: The government has greenlit the construction of new state guest houses and government offices, reinforcing its commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for public service.

Additionally, the Assam Cabinet approved the provision of funds to the Sipajhar Municipal Board for implementing projects under the 6th Assam State Finance Commission (ASFC) and the 15th Central Finance Commission (CFC).

Furthermore, the Cabinet granted approval to a revised draft notification for the declaration of an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Tinsukia. This decision aligns with the Supreme Court's directive and supports conservation efforts in the region.

The government of Assam is also set to raise a loan of up to Rs 950.43 crore from NABARD for projects sanctioned under RIDF-XXIX. These funds will be used to expedite the upgrade of 90 rural roads and four rural bridges under the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Cabinet also announced the construction of a new office building under the Commissioner of Taxes. An additional estimate of Rs 11.91 crore was approved for additional works, ensuring the development of a modern, 10-storey building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.