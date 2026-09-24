Assam CM announces major cabinet decisions on SHGs, agriculture, industry and wetlands

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 24 announced a series of decisions approved by the state Cabinet, covering women’s self-help groups, agriculture education, industrial development, wetland conservation, farmer support and investment promotion. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved a one-time exemption until March 31, 2027, allowing women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) additional time to complete their Aadhaar enrolment.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 256 bighas of land at Pratapgarh for the establishment of the College of Agriculture, Patharkandi, bringing the proposed institution closer to becoming a reality.

For industrial development, 504 bighas of land in Hajo Revenue Circle have been approved for setting up a new Industrial Estate in Kamrup.

The Cabinet further approved implementation of the Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project at a cost of ₹796.88 crore. The project will focus on wetland restoration, input and stocking support, infrastructure and equipment, as well as livelihood and entrepreneurship.

Another major decision was approval for establishing a state-of-the-art Spice Laboratory of the Spices Board in Guwahati. The facility is intended to support spice testing and certification and facilitate marketing and exports.

For farmers and agricultural institutions, the Cabinet approved state guidelines for financial assistance towards the promoter’s contribution under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The Assam government will bear the entire 10% mandatory promoter’s contribution for FPOs, FPCs, PACS and cooperatives. For individual beneficiaries, the government will bear 5%, while the beneficiary will contribute the remaining 5%.

The Cabinet also approved a State Capital Investment Subsidy for eligible manufacturing units that qualify under the substantive provisions of the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme (UNNATI), 2024, but could not obtain registration under the scheme.

In another investment-related decision, the Cabinet approved customised incentives under IIPA 2019 for JK Lakshmi Cement Limited for its proposed ₹11,000-crore investment in establishing a clinker manufacturing unit and associated units in Assam.