Assam CM announces post-puja review of Barak Valley projects

Following his visit to the Barak Valley, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media and said the state government would review all ongoing development projects in the region after Durga Puja to accelerate their completion.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that his visit had been constrained by political engagements, leaving limited time for detailed discussions. He said a comprehensive review would be held after the festive period to assess the progress of projects and identify measures to expedite their implementation.

Highlighting the road infrastructure challenges in Silchar, Sarma said several road construction projects are currently underway simultaneously, leaving many roads in poor condition.

He noted that substantial work has been undertaken by both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD), with projects worth more than ₹15,000 crore currently ongoing. He expressed hope that most of the road construction work would be completed within a year.

Sarma attributed the delay in holding joint review meetings to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which had restricted such engagements. He said that once the Chief Minister, ministers and administrative officials sit together to review the projects, it would help identify solutions and speed up implementation.

Referring to the review mechanism adopted in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister said the government would follow a similar approach in the Barak Valley, where coordinated meetings among ministers and officials had helped ongoing work progress at a faster pace.

He also highlighted the importance of taking governance closer to the people, stating that he had interacted with around 200 people during his visit, including those who could not travel to Guwahati to meet him.

Sarma said bringing the government to people's doorsteps would make it easier for them to raise concerns and access administrative assistance.

The proposed post-Puja review is expected to focus on the status of ongoing infrastructure projects and measures to accelerate their completion across the Barak Valley.