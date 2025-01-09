Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the opening of recruitment for 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teacher posts in Assam.

This move aligns with the state’s mission to provide 1.5 lakh government jobs by 2026.

Applications will be accepted from February 15 to March 31 on the official Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) website: dee.assam.gov.in.

Earlier in 2024, speaking at the distribution of appointment letters to new recruits in the Education department today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted a significant milestone achieved by the BJP government.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Over 97,000 individuals recruited for government jobs, aiming for 1.5 lakh

The Chief Minister announced that since assuming office, the state government has facilitated employment for 97,454 individuals.

"In our tenure, 97,454 individuals have secured government jobs," stated Chief Minister Sarma who said that the government is committed to merit-based appointments aimed at eliminating corruption in recruitment processes.

"Previously, government jobs were often secured through bribery. Now, our emphasis on merit ensures transparency and equal opportunity," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the newly appointed recruits and reaffirmed the government's commitment to further expanding employment opportunities. "Our goal is to provide jobs to 150,000 youths in Assam, ensuring a brighter future for our state," he said.