Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 13 announced that the state government will begin disbursing Rs 10,000 each to women in self-help groups (SHGs) from April 1 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

The initiative, aimed at boosting women’s financial independence, was a key poll promise made by the CM ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We will provide Rs 10,000 individually to women in the first year who are part of self-help groups,” Sarma said while addressing reporters. The scheme, one of the state’s largest for women's empowerment, is designed to help beneficiaries start small ventures across various sectors.

In the second year, the government plans to provide Rs 25,000—Rs 12,500 as a bank loan and Rs 12,500 from the state exchequer. By the third year, the financial aid will increase to Rs 50,000 per SHG member.

Eligibility criteria include having no prior bad bank loans and ensuring that any girl child of the beneficiary is enrolled in school. Additionally, only women with three or fewer children will qualify for the scheme.

The announcement comes as the Assam government looks to expand its welfare initiatives ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, Sarma also confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam from March 14 to 16, where he will inaugurate new infrastructure projects and chair a key review meeting on the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the Northeast.