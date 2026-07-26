Assam CM announces Rs 12 crore relief drive as flood death toll reaches 66

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 26 said the flood death toll in the state has risen to 66, including one death reported from Guwahati Urban.

Speaking on the ongoing flood relief efforts, the Chief Minister appealed to BJP workers across Assam to actively participate in relief operations for flood-affected communities.

He announced that the Assam BJP has launched a Rs 12-crore relief initiative to distribute 2 lakh Mekhela-Chadors to flood-affected women and clothing to 2 lakh children across the state.

Sarma urged party workers and supporters willing to contribute less than Rs 2,000 to hand over their donations to their local MLAs, while those donating more than Rs 2,000 can deposit their contributions directly into the party's designated bank account, the details of which will be shared on social media.

The Chief Minister said BJP workers from Assam and other parts of the country have assured support for the initiative. He expressed confidence that the targeted Rs 12 crore would be raised within the next four to five days, enabling assistance to reach flood-hit families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat districts.