Assam CM announces Rs 1.56 crore assistance for flood-affected students in Sivasagar, Charaideo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved the transfer of Rs 1.56 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood-affected students in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

Sarma said 5,158 undergraduate and postgraduate students would receive the assistance to help them continue their education following the floods.

According to an order dated September 10, an amount of Rs 1,56,40,000 has been transferred to the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam, for providing assistance to flood-affected students to purchase study materials.

The funds will be released to eligible students through the Directorate of Higher Education.

The assistance is aimed at helping students affected by the floods meet their academic requirements and continue their studies.