Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 28 announced Rs 200 crore for improving roads and drainage systems in Tinsukia and Rs 50 crore for constructing a modern auditorium, outlining a fresh infrastructure push for the state's major commercial town.

Sarma made the announcements while attending a programme at Manab Kalyan Puja Bhawan in Tinsukia, where he laid the foundation stones for four infrastructure projects worth Rs 8 crore under the 15th Finance Commission. He also launched ‘Samagra Seva’, an integrated digital application developed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore to improve access to municipal services.

The chief minister said Tinsukia, one of Assam’s major commercial centres and historic towns, had contributed significantly to the state's economy over the years. Acknowledging concerns that the town had lagged behind other urban centres in some areas, he said the government had initiated measures to accelerate its development.

Sarma said improving roads and drainage remained among the town’s most pressing requirements, prompting the state government to earmark Rs 200 crore for the construction and improvement of road networks and drainage infrastructure.

He also announced plans for an integrated District Commissioner’s Office to bring district-level government offices under one roof. A modern auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000 people will be built with an allocation of Rs 50 crore to host meetings, conferences and public events.

Other proposed projects include a bus terminal, a multi-level car parking facility, the upgradation of Kachujan Stadium, the modernisation of the district library and the installation of streetlights across Tinsukia town.

The chief minister said the government would continue to pursue development initiatives beyond the projects announced on Wednesday.

The four projects undertaken by Tinsukia Municipal Board with funding under the 15th Finance Commission form part of the government's efforts to improve urban infrastructure and public amenities.

Sarma also referred to ongoing projects for the development and beautification of Shaheed Piyoli Phukan Playground, for which Rs 4.54 crore has been earmarked, and the rejuvenation of Bar Godha Pond, involving Rs 2.33 crore. The municipal board has also taken up beautification works at Mahatma Gandhi Park and Bishnu Rabha Park.

Explaining the purpose of Samagra Seva, Sarma said the application was designed to modernise municipal administration and make civic services more accessible to residents.

The platform will integrate sanitation services and other municipal facilities, allowing people to access them through their smartphones without having to visit the municipal office frequently.

Residents will be able to track waste collection vehicles in real time, pay property taxes, apply for trade licences, seek construction permits and access other municipal services through the application. The chief minister said the digital initiative would reduce inconvenience for residents and improve the delivery of essential services.

Sarma also said the government would work towards establishing a university and an engineering college in Tinsukia following the construction of a medical college in the district.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in the Assembly constituencies of Tinsukia district in the last election, he said the government would seek to respond to the public's support through further development initiatives.

He added that Assam had witnessed improvements in its industrial environment and that the state government had worked to strengthen peace and harmony over the past decade.