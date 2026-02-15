Assam CM announces Rs 22,864 crore Silchar–Shillong–Guwahati High-Speed corridor; PM Modi to lay foundation stone in March

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 15, announced during a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Silchar–Shillong–Guwahati High-Speed Corridor during his visit to Assam in March.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 22,864 crore, is one of the largest highway infrastructure allocations made by the Central Government for the Northeast region. The Chief Minister described it as a game-changing initiative that will significantly transform connectivity across Assam and Meghalaya.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Guwahati and Silchar to approximately 4.5 to 5 hours, providing faster, safer, and more efficient transportation. The improved connectivity is also expected to boost trade, tourism, and economic development in the region.

The announcement comes as part of the state government’s broader infrastructure expansion plan aimed at strengthening road networks and enhancing regional integration.