Assam CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia after four killed in Cachar steel factory mishap

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, July 26 expressed deep grief over the death of four people in a tragic accident at a steel factory in Udharbond in Cachar district.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran Munda, Appu Baraik, Shyamal Gour and Sagar Nath.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Cachar Police have launched an investigation into the accident to ascertain whether any safety lapses contributed to the tragedy. As part of the probe, four individuals, including the factory manager, have been detained for questioning.

The Chief Minister stated that any negligence found during the investigation would be dealt with strictly, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring accountability in industrial safety-related incidents.