Assam CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of Sonapur accident victims
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Sonapur crash site after a traveller and truck collided, killing six people. He announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for each bereaved family as police investigated the cause of the collision.
- The collision happened at Nalagedera on the Guwahati-Sonapur highway stretch
- A 26-seater traveller from Nagaon crashed head-on into an oncoming truck
- Preliminary findings suggest a tyre burst after hitting a pothole
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the accident site at Sonapur on August 31 following the tragic collision between a passenger traveller and a truck that claimed the lives of six people and left several others injured.
The accident occurred on the Guwahati-Sonapur stretch of the National Highway at Nalagedera when a 26-seater traveller carrying passengers from Nagaon towards Guwahati collided head-on with an oncoming truck.
According to preliminary information, a tyre of the traveller reportedly burst after the vehicle hit a pothole, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle crossed the road divider and crashed into the truck coming from the opposite direction.
The impact left the traveller severely damaged, with several passengers sustaining injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while Khetri Police reached the spot and joined the rescue operation.
After visiting the accident site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the six people who lost their lives in the accident.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining the exact circumstances and cause of the collision.
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