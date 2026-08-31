Assam CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of Sonapur accident victims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the accident site at Sonapur on August 31 following the tragic collision between a passenger traveller and a truck that claimed the lives of six people and left several others injured.

The accident occurred on the Guwahati-Sonapur stretch of the National Highway at Nalagedera when a 26-seater traveller carrying passengers from Nagaon towards Guwahati collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

According to preliminary information, a tyre of the traveller reportedly burst after the vehicle hit a pothole, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle crossed the road divider and crashed into the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact left the traveller severely damaged, with several passengers sustaining injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while Khetri Police reached the spot and joined the rescue operation.

After visiting the accident site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the six people who lost their lives in the accident.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining the exact circumstances and cause of the collision.