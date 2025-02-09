Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a two-day visit to Singapore aimed at attracting investments in advanced technology sectors, marking a significant push in the state's industrial outreach ahead of a major investment summit.

"Starting tomorrow, I will be in Singapore for the next two days to promote Advantage Assam, highlighting the state's growing potential in sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing," Sarma stated on social media.

The visit precedes the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit scheduled for February 25-26, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. The state has set ambitious targets, including achieving 3,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030.

Recent weeks have seen Sarma engaging with major industry leaders. During his Mumbai visit, he held discussions with JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Welspun World Chairman BK Goenka, and Essar Group Vice Chairman Ravi Ruia. These meetings explored opportunities in various sectors, from infrastructure to electric vehicle manufacturing.

"We will host a roadshow and hold one-on-one meetings with industry leaders to explore strategic collaborations and investment opportunities," Sarma explained regarding his Singapore agenda. He emphasized positioning Assam as "an emerging hub for advanced industries and innovation."

The state government has also approved the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy, targeting support for 5,000 startups and the creation of 100,000 jobs over five years. This initiative complements broader efforts to attract investments in green energy, including floating solar projects, bio-CNG, green hydrogen, and ATJ fuel.

Welspun World has shown interest in textiles, energy, and water treatment projects, while discussions with Essar Group focused on manufacturing electric trucks and renewable energy initiatives in the state.