Assam CM announces special relief for specially-abled ADRE candidates, allows second medical test

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, January 18 announced special relief measures for persons with disabilities who have qualified in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

Addressing the issue during a Facebook Live interaction, the Chief Minister stated that candidates with disabilities who have successfully cleared the written stage of the ADRE will be given a second opportunity to appear for the medical examination.

The move, he said, is intended to remove procedural barriers and ensure that deserving candidates are not denied employment due to technical or medical assessment constraints.

CM Sarma emphasised that the state government remains committed to inclusive governance and equal opportunities for all sections of society, particularly persons with disabilities.

“Special benefits will be extended to qualified candidates with disabilities, and no deserving individual should suffer due to limitations in the existing system,” he said.

The chief minister further stated that detailed guidelines regarding the second medical test will be issued shortly by the concerned departments.