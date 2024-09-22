In a significant announcement concerning the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled key measures aimed at enhancing transparency and fairness in the recruitment process. Addressing recent developments, Sarma highlighted the completion of the Grade III examination under the ADRE and introduced an innovative system allowing candidates to request a photocopy of their OMR sheets.

Starting September 27, candidates who appeared for the exam can appeal to the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) for a photocopy of their OMR sheet. The request can be made by submitting a nominal fee of Rs 50. SEBA is set to release an official advertisement outlining the detailed procedure for this application.

To further aid candidates in assessing their performance, SEBA will publish the official answer key for the Grade III examinations on its website on September 28. Candidates will have the opportunity to cross-check their answers and calculate their scores, thereby promoting transparency in the evaluation process.

The Chief Minister also introduced a unique appeal process for candidates who believe that the answer key provided by SEBA contains errors. By depositing a fee of Rs 500, candidates can contest the accuracy of any question's answer. Should SEBA find the appeal valid and amend the key, the Rs 500 fee will be refunded to the candidate’s bank account. This refundable fee system, Sarma emphasized, serves to deter frivolous claims while offering candidates a fair platform to voice legitimate concerns.

Addressing some of the recent grievances from candidates, Sarma responded to complaints about the inclusion of photographs on the OMR sheets during the Grade III recruitment exam. While acknowledging the practice as a measure to prevent impersonation—commonly used in states like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra—he has instructed SEBA to omit this requirement from future recruitment exams, including subsequent phases of ADRE.

“This is a significant step to maintain the integrity of recruitment examinations in Assam, and it underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to fairness,” Sarma stated. He also justified the controversial internet shutdown implemented during the exams, noting that it was a necessary move to curb malpractices. In response to criticism from the Congress party, the Chief Minister pointed out that similar measures were taken during recruitment exams in states like Jharkhand, where internet bans were enforced.

“These measures, unparalleled across the nation, signal our commitment to ensuring transparency and trust in the recruitment process, offering candidates a fair chance to review and challenge their examination results,” Sarma concluded.