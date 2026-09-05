Assam CM applauds Dhubri Police for rescuing 58 cattle from smugglers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has applauded the Dhubri Police for rescuing 58 bovine animals from suspected smugglers in different areas of Dhubri district.

Taking to social media, Sarma said that cattle smuggling would not be tolerated, particularly during the sacred month of Bhadra. He praised the Assam Police for the operation and credited Dhubri Police for rescuing the animals from the suspected smugglers.

“Daring to engage in cow smuggling in the sacred month of Bhadra? It won't fly, it won't fly,” Sarma said in his post.

The Chief Minister also commended the Assam Police for their efforts, ending his message with the slogans “Jai Gau Mata, Jai Govinda.”

The rescue comes amid continued enforcement efforts by Assam Police against suspected cattle smuggling and illegal transportation of bovine animals across the state.