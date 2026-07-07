Assam CM appreciates opposition's support in anti-drug drive, calls for united fight against menace

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 7 lauded the opposition for extending support to the government's campaign against drug abuse, stressing that the menace must be eradicated through a united effort cutting across political lines.

Speaking during a discussion on drug abuse in the Assam Legislative Assembly's Budget Session, the chief minister said there was a positive and constructive debate between the ruling party and the opposition on the issue.

Sarma said that while the government is committed to combating drug trafficking, there may be occasions when the police will have to adopt a tougher approach to deal with offenders.

"There will be times when the police need to act strictly against the drug menace," he said.

The chief minister also expressed concern over reports that some de-addiction centres themselves were involved in supplying narcotic substances.

"At times, even de-addiction centres supply drugs," Sarma said, adding that the government would continue its efforts to ensure that rehabilitation centres remain completely drug-free.

"The government will always strive to keep de-addiction centres free from drugs," he said.

Calling for collective action, Sarma urged both the treasury and opposition benches to work together to eliminate the drug menace from society, describing narcotics as a serious social evil that requires a united response.