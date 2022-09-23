Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 23 held a meeting with representatives of Six communities with regard to their demand for ST status.

During the meeting, the Assam CM drew their attention to the series of steps taken by the Assam government to accord them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The representatives of Adivasi communities included Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, and Tai Ahom.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma informed the same and said, ''Everyone agreed to have more meetings, including a tripartite meeting involving the Govt, representatives of the 6 communities and other tribal bodies to narrow down existing differences and create conducive atmosphere for according ST status to the communities''.

The Assam CM further said that in the meeting, both government and Adivasi communities came to the common view that through the participation of the government, representatives of six communities, and other tribal organizations, and through tripartite negotiations, the issue of resolving various problems of the present and preparing a roadmap for granting tribal status to the six communities can be done through a courtesy environment.

Recently, a few days back, the Union and Assam governments had signed a peace accord with eight tribal insurgent outfits of the state, with Union home minister Amit Shah saying the Union government is working towards ending all border disputes in the northeast by 2024.