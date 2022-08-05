Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Assam Agriculture Commission on Thursday evening and asked its members to make extensive visits to agriculture clusters across the State, hold discussion with the progressive farmers, try to understand their issues and then recommend steps for enhancing gross production of agricultural commodities.

Holding the meeting at the conference room of his office at Janata Bhawan, CM asked the Commission members that besides field visits they should also hold meeting at least every six months to review the implementation of the Commission’s suggestions and observations for the qualitative and quantitative development of agriculture sector.

He also asked the Commission to lend capacity building to the state farmers in organic and natural farming and increase export potential of their produce.

With regard to the seeds, CM asked the Commission to suggest appropriate scientific methods and approaches for increasing productivity, profitability, stability and sustainability of farming practices. He also asked the Commission to replace existing seeds with good and new variety high yielding seeds for increased agriculture production.

Lastly, CM Sarma sought advice of the Commission with regard to enabling the sector to cope with recurring flood, drought and other climate related stresses.