In a bid to prevent elephant death due to collisions with trains, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to deploy high-end technology.

The CM also said that the state government will provide land for expanding infrastructure at Agthori Railway Station after getting a request from NFR in this regard.

"Issues like elephant corridor and elephant deaths caused by train hits were also discussed. Asked the GM to deploy high-end tech solutions for saving our tuskers," Sarma tweeted after meeting with NFR general manager Ansul Gupta on October 15.

Notably, within the past few days, elephants are routinely injured or killed by speeding trains as railway tracks pass through elephant corridors at various places in Assam.

On October 12, an elephant that was hit by a speeding Rajdhani express succumbed to its injuries as the elephant could not bear the pain following which the elephant passed away after struggling in a pool of mud for more than 40 hours.

It is to be mentioned here that on October 11, a team of doctors was supposed to reach Kaziranga for her treatment. On the other hand, locals alleged that the death of the elephant was a result of late rescue operations and treatment.

The 22-year-old elephant was transported to Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary for further treatment and was supposed be to transported to CWRC for advanced treatment.