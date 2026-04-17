Assam CM asks Pawan Khera to surrender after Supreme Court denies bail extension

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 17, said Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender before the law and appear in Guwahati, after the Supreme Court of India declined to extend his transit anticipatory bail in a case linked to allegations involving the Chief Minister’s wife.

Speaking in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, Sarma stated that Khera should follow due legal process and present himself before the appropriate court in Assam. “He should come to Guwahati and surrender there,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected Khera’s plea seeking an extension of transit anticipatory bail, which had been granted by the Telangana High Court. The plea sought more time to approach a competent court in Assam for relief in the case filed against him.

The matter stems from allegations made by Khera regarding multiple passports and overseas assets linked to Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The Sarma family has strongly denied the claims, calling them fabricated and misleading.

Meanwhile, Sarma also commented on the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the state would witness a political change. Polling is scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results to be declared on May 4.