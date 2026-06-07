Assam CM assigns guardian districts to 16 ministers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, June 7, announced the allocation of guardian districts to 16 ministers in his council of ministers, saying the move would help strengthen coordination with district administrations and accelerate development initiatives across the state.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he was pleased to announce the allocations and expressed confidence that the ministers would work closely with district administrations to further Assam's progress and prosperity.

According to the allocation, Rameswar Teli has been assigned Tinsukia and Jorhat, while Atul Bora will oversee Kamrup (Metro) and Dhemaji. Charan Boro has been allotted Kokrajhar, Baksa and Chirang, and Ajanta Neog will serve as guardian minister for Morigaon and Kamrup.

Ashwini Ray Sarkar has been assigned Bongaigaon and Barpeta, while Ashok Singhal will oversee Darrang and Dhubri. Bimal Bora has been allotted Sivasagar and Charaideo, and Biswajit Daimary will be responsible for Nalbari and Sonitpur.

Jayanta Mallabaruah has been assigned Tamulpur and Goalpara, while Kaushik Rai will oversee Sribhumi and Hailakandi. Keshab Mahanta has been allotted South Salmara-Mankachar and North Lakhimpur, and Krishnendu Paul will serve as guardian minister for Dima Hasao and Cachar.

Nilima Devi has been assigned Bajali and Udalguri. Pijush Hazarika will oversee Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, while Ranoj Pegu has been allotted Biswanath and Golaghat. Susanta Borgohain will serve as guardian minister for Majuli and Dibrugarh.

The guardian minister system is aimed at ensuring closer coordination between the state government and district administrations, while facilitating monitoring of development projects and public welfare programmes at the district level.