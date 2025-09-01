Assam CM assures tight security as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation visits Goalpara
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 1 to update the public on heightened security measures in Goalpara district amid the visit of a Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation.
- Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders strict monitoring in Goalpara district
- Security heightened due to upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region elections
- Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation includes several high-profile leaders
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 1 to update the public on heightened security measures in Goalpara district amid the visit of a Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the district, given the sensitive context surrounding the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. "Considering the upcoming BTR elections and the sensitive situation in the district, the Assam Police will continue strict monitoring to ensure peace and stability," Sarma stated.
The visiting delegation comprises:
Maulana Mehmood Madani – President, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind
Maulana Hakimuddin Kasimi – General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind
Mufti Jawed Iqbal Qasmi – President, Jamiat Ulama Bihar
Maulana Khalid Anwar – General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Kishanganj, Bihar
Qari Naushad Adil – Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind
Maulana Nawed Alam Qasmi – Member, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind
Maulana Salman – Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind
The district administration has reportedly been placed on full alert, ensuring that public order is maintained throughout the delegation’s visit.
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