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Assam CM assures tight security as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation visits Goalpara

Assam CM assures tight security as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation visits Goalpara

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 1 to update the public on heightened security measures in Goalpara district amid the visit of a Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation.

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Assam CM assures tight security as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation visits Goalpara
Story highlights
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders strict monitoring in Goalpara district
  • Security heightened due to upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region elections
  • Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation includes several high-profile leaders

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 1 to update the public on heightened security measures in Goalpara district amid the visit of a Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the district, given the sensitive context surrounding the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. "Considering the upcoming BTR elections and the sensitive situation in the district, the Assam Police will continue strict monitoring to ensure peace and stability," Sarma stated.

The visiting delegation comprises:

Maulana Mehmood Madani – President, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Maulana Hakimuddin Kasimi – General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Mufti Jawed Iqbal Qasmi – President, Jamiat Ulama Bihar

Maulana Khalid Anwar – General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Kishanganj, Bihar

Qari Naushad Adil – Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Maulana Nawed Alam Qasmi – Member, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Maulana Salman – Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

The district administration has reportedly been placed on full alert, ensuring that public order is maintained throughout the delegation’s visit.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Sep 01, 2025
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