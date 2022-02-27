GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will arrive at Rangali Pathar Public Playground, Naharkatia to attend the Srimanta Shankardev Sangha Adhiveshan at 4pm today.

After that, he will also attend local engagements at ITI, Naharkatia.

CM Sarma is also scheduled to visit Sachoni Merbil, Naharkatia.