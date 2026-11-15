Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 15 attended the alumni meet of 213 No. Datara Lower Primary School in Nalbari, marking the institution's 130-year journey.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said Sarma urged the school to focus on nurturing future-ready human resources and contributing to the district's educational development.

He also called for collective efforts to establish a state-of-the-art digital library in Nalbari and assured all possible support from the state government.

The school, which has completed 130 years, has contributed to the educational heritage of Nalbari, the post said.