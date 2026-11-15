Assam CM attends Alumni Meet of 130-year-old school in Nalbari
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the alumni meet of 213 No. Datara Lower Primary School. He urged future-ready education and sought collective efforts to establish a digital library in Nalbari.
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Story highlights
- The Chief Minister urged greater focus on nurturing future-ready human resources
- He sought stronger contributions towards the district's wider educational development
- Collective efforts were proposed to build a state-of-the-art digital library
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 15 attended the alumni meet of 213 No. Datara Lower Primary School in Nalbari, marking the institution's 130-year journey.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said Sarma urged the school to focus on nurturing future-ready human resources and contributing to the district's educational development.
He also called for collective efforts to establish a state-of-the-art digital library in Nalbari and assured all possible support from the state government.
The school, which has completed 130 years, has contributed to the educational heritage of Nalbari, the post said.
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